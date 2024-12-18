E-Paper | December 18, 2024

IT exports surge to $324m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 07:08am

KARACHI: Despite internet crisis and firewall issues, Pakistan recorded monthly IT exports of $324 million, up by 25 per cent year-on-year while down by 2pc month-on-month in November.

These monthly IT exports are higher than the last 12-month average of $295m. This is the 14th consecutive month of YoY IT export growth, starting from October 2023.

As per the report of Top Line Securities, IT exports during 5MFY25 swelled by 33pc to $1.53bn.

The report said that year on year jump in IT exports is due to IT export companies’ growing client base globally, especially in GCC region, relaxation in the permissible retention limit by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), increasing it from 35pc to 50pc in the Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts, and stability in Pak Rupee encouraging IT exporters to bring a higher portion of profits back to Pakistan.

However, the MoM drop in IT exports is due to fewer working days in November (21 days) than in October (23 days). Per-day export proceeds were recorded at $15.4m for November versus $14.3m for October.

Topline Research said that the country’s IT companies actively engage with global clients. Leading IT companies recently attended Oslo Innovation Week 2024 and the Pak-US Tech Investment Conference.

According to a Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) survey, 62pc of IT companies maintain specialized foreign currency accounts.

A major development in FY25 was SBP adding a new category of Equity Investment Abroad (EIA), specifically for export-oriented IT companies. IT exporters can now acquire interest (shareholding) in entities abroad utilizing up to 50pc proceeds from specialized foreign currency accounts. This development will further boost the confidence of IT exporters to remit proceeds back to Pakistan, the research report said.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.