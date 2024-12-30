Climate reckoning

THE year 2024 has etched itself into climate history as the hottest year on record, bringing unprecedented challenges to countries across the world, with Pakistan bearing a significant share of the burden.

From scorching temperatures exceeding 50°C that forced millions of children to stay out of school, to devastating August floods that once again tested our resilience, the country witnessed firsthand the intensifying impact of climate change. Wealthy nations were not spared either, as Greece faced its earliest recorded heatwave, leading to wildfires and the closure of the Acropolis, while Spain suffered deadly flash flooding in Valencia that claimed over 200 lives.

The World Weather Attribution network found that nearly every analysed disaster in 2024 bore the fingerprint of climate change. For Pakistan, this reality has meant a relentless cycle of extreme heatwaves and flooding, straining our farm sector and urban infrastructure. Next year threatens to be tougher.

However, amid these challenges, Pakistan has shown initiative by joining a landmark nine-nation programme aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the fashion and construction sectors. This $45m initiative represents a crucial step forward, particularly as these industries rank among the top three contributors to pollution and GHG emissions. The programme’s focus on transforming supply chains and promoting sustainable practices could serve as a model for other sectors.

Moving forward, Pakistan must prioritise several key areas. To build climate resilience, it must implement initiatives such as climate-smart agriculture to assist farmers in adapting to changing weather patterns. The cities will benefit from sustainable drainage systems to manage floodwaters and prevent urban flooding. We should also explore wide-scale community-led renewable energy projects which can reducing emissions. Further, introducing improved early warning systems and disaster preparedness programmes can help minimise the loss of life and property during extreme weather events. Securing its share of international climate funds is crucial, and Pakistan must demonstrate transparency and efficiency in utilising these resources.

The outcome of COP29, with its paltry $300bn annual pledge against the $1.3tr needed to meet the Paris Agreement goals, has shown how lacking the global commitment to climate finance is. As we enter 2025, the message is clear: Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. While continuing to advocate for international climate justice and finance, we must also boost domestic climate action. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.

For Pakistan to succeed, both the government and citizens must treat climate action as a shared responsibility. The steps taken in 2024 provide a foundation, but 2025 must be the year Pakistan keeps its eye on the ball and ensures accelerated implementation to secure climate resilience.

