E-Paper | December 30, 2024

‘Imran never cut a deal with foreign powers for freedom’

Ikram Junaidi Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 11:37am

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s central information secretary, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, on Sunday claimed the party’s founder, Imran Khan, never relied on foreign intervention to secure deals, like his political rivals.

Mr Akram named President Asif Zardari and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, who he claimed had “negotiated deals” in the past to leave the country to avoid imprisonment.

The PTI leader was responding to the allegations levelled by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The former had claimed the PTI founder was an “asset” for Israel, while the latter said foreign powers were targeting Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes under the guise of supporting Mr Khan.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Akram said the two leaders were targeting the PTI founder “to garner public attention and media coverage”.

PTI spokesperson lambasts Kh Asif, Bilawal’s accusations against ex-PM

He said Mr Khan consistently opposed foreign conspiracies and interventions.

He reminded Mr Asif that he used to call the PTI founder “Taliban Khan” and then started labelling him an “Israeli asset”.

PML-N used to call Mr Khan “a project of the army”, Mr Akram said, and asked: “By calling Khan an Israeli asset, are you trying to accuse the Pakistan Army of supporting the PTI at the behest of Israel?”

He claimed Mr Asif’s repeatedly made statements that “embarrassed Pakistan on the international stage” despite him holding key position as defence minister.

Mr Akram called the PPP chairman an “angry political child” and warned him to refrain from censuring Imran Khan, who is a “leader of international stature”.

“[President] Zardari has a history of exploiting his politically immature young son as a tool to pressure PML-N into making concessions by unleashing him to target Sharifs to gain leverage in negotiations,” Mr Akram claimed.

Mr Akram also claimed that the PTI founder’s rivals privately acknowledged that he sacrificed his comfort for Pakistan’s “greater good” and admitted the bitter truth that only “he was a political reality”.

Mr Khan is a leader of “international stature”, while his critics were “mere pawns unleashed by their masters to unnecessarily criticise him,” Mr Akram said, adding the political decline of Sharif and Zardari families was imminent.

On the coalition of PPP and PML-N, Mr Akram said this “power-hungry clique” didn’t enter the “marriage of convenience” to serve the nation’s interests but to “deliberately push Imran Khan out of the political landscape”.

“Their sinister plan ultimately backfired, as they failed miserably in their attempts to sideline him.”

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate reckoning
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

Climate reckoning

Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.
SOE burden
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

SOE burden

PAKISTAN’S state-owned enterprises are haemorrhaging, putting a tremendous burden on the debt-ridden ...
Unlearning hate
30 Dec, 2024

Unlearning hate

THE problem of xenophobia and intolerance are deep-rooted in our society. An important study conducted some years ...
Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...