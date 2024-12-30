E-Paper | December 30, 2024

No headway in talks with Gwadar protesters

Behram Baloch Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 07:10am

GWADAR: A sit-in, being held in Gwadar by an All Parties Alliance for the past two weeks, continued on Sunday as talks with the local administration remained inconclusive.

The protesters said the sit-in would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

The official committee comprising ADC Bohair Dashti, GDA Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Naib Tehsildar Munir Ahmed Zamrani held talks with the alliance leaders who presented their demands.

The committee assured the protesters that their demands would be discussed with higher authorities to find a solution. The demands included a halt to illegal trawling between Jewani and Gadani, end to power outages and heavy bills in Makran.

The alliance demanded implementation of the commitment that fishermen colonies would be built in Gwadar, Pasni, Jewani and Ormara. They called upon the authorities to abolish the token system and allow the people to carry out their business through Kontani border on the basis of CNICs.

They also demanded the proposed shipyard at Surbandan should be shifted to Kupper, Kalmat, and disbursement of aid announced for rain-hit families. Dredging of Pasni fish harbour and payment of salaries were also included in the demands.

The committee told the protesters that 100 personnel from the Levies have been deployed to help curb trawling activities. It said approval has been granted for the fisherman colonies.

Alliance convener Abdul Ghafoor Hoth and BNP leader Majid Sohrabi took part in the talks with administration.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate reckoning
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

Climate reckoning

Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.
SOE burden
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

SOE burden

PAKISTAN’S state-owned enterprises are haemorrhaging, putting a tremendous burden on the debt-ridden ...
Unlearning hate
30 Dec, 2024

Unlearning hate

THE problem of xenophobia and intolerance are deep-rooted in our society. An important study conducted some years ...
Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...