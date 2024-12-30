No headway in talks with Gwadar protesters

GWADAR: A sit-in, being held in Gwadar by an All Parties Alliance for the past two weeks, continued on Sunday as talks with the local administration remained inconclusive.

The protesters said the sit-in would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

The official committee comprising ADC Bohair Dashti, GDA Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Naib Tehsildar Munir Ahmed Zamrani held talks with the alliance leaders who presented their demands.

The committee assured the protesters that their demands would be discussed with higher authorities to find a solution. The demands included a halt to illegal trawling between Jewani and Gadani, end to power outages and heavy bills in Makran.

The alliance demanded implementation of the commitment that fishermen colonies would be built in Gwadar, Pasni, Jewani and Ormara. They called upon the authorities to abolish the token system and allow the people to carry out their business through Kontani border on the basis of CNICs.

They also demanded the proposed shipyard at Surbandan should be shifted to Kupper, Kalmat, and disbursement of aid announced for rain-hit families. Dredging of Pasni fish harbour and payment of salaries were also included in the demands.

The committee told the protesters that 100 personnel from the Levies have been deployed to help curb trawling activities. It said approval has been granted for the fisherman colonies.

Alliance convener Abdul Ghafoor Hoth and BNP leader Majid Sohrabi took part in the talks with administration.

