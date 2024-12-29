E-Paper | December 29, 2024

Russia to halt gas supplies to Moldova

AFP Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 08:34am

MOSCOW: Russia’s Gazprom announced on Saturday that it will halt gas supplies to Moldova from January 1 over a debt dispute during a state of emergency over energy security in the tiny country.

The move comes as several Eastern European countries brace for an end to Russian gas supplies, as Kyiv will block the flow of Russian gas via its territory in several days.

Moldova earlier this month introduced a 60-day state of emergency before the expected cut.

“Gazprom will introduce a restriction on natural gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova to zero cubic meters per day from 0500 GMT on January 1, 2025,” the company said in a statement, accusing Chisinau of failing to settle debts.

It said it made the move “in connection with the refusal by the Moldovan side to regulate debts”.

Gazprom accused Chisinau of not fulfilling its side of contracts and said it “reserved the right” for further action, including terminating a gas supply contract with Moldova.

Russia supplies Moldova with gas piped to the separatist region of Transnistria.

The country gets most of its electricity from a power station based in Transnistria that uses Russian gas.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...