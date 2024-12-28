Moldova to limit power use as Russian gas cutoff looms

CHISINAU: Moldova said on Friday it will curb power exports and introduce measures to reduce consumption by at least a third from Jan 1, as it prepares for an end to Russian natural gas supplies.

The country has been preparing for potential power cuts since Ukraine said it would not extend a gas transit deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom when it expires on Dec 31.

Moldovan president Maia Sandu has accused Gazprom of provoking an energy crisis, saying it was refusing to supply gas through an alternative route. The government said it had approved a decision to restrict electricity exports during peak consumption hours from 0600 to 2300 (0400 to 2100 GMT), with Prime Minister Dorin Recean saying the temporary measure was needed to resolve the situation.

Russia supplies Moldova with about 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year through Ukraine.

