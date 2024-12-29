ADB urges steps for sustainable agri growth

ISLAMABAD: A recent study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pointed out several policy measures necessary to promote sustainable agricultural development and improve farm performance in Pakistan.

The study, ‘Adoption of Farm Mechanisation for Clean Air’, says policies such as the Enhancing Technology-based Agri­culture and Marketing (ETAM) developed with ADB technical assistance — which promotes mechanisation, improved cultivation practices and marketing linkages — need to be scaled up and incorporated in the mainstream.

These measures contribute significantly to achieving the country’s agricultural development goals by boosting productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, and increasing farmers’ income.

The targeted support mechanisms such as subsidies, credit facilities and capacity-building programmes could be designed to address the specific constraints and needs of smallholder farmers.

The effect of participation in the ETAM programme is stronger on larger farms than on smallholding farms. The reduction in harvest losses is three times higher on larger farms than on smallholding farms.

The heterogeneity analysis revealed that while the ETAM programme had a positive impact on all farm sizes, the benefits were more pronounced for larger farmers.

The results of the study underscore the importance of ensuring that mechanisation initiatives benefit all by providing tailored support to small farmers who often face limitations in accessing credit, extension services, and economies of scale.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024