E-Paper | December 28, 2024

Nato to boost Baltic Sea presence after cable damage

Reuters Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 07:52am

HELSINKI: The North Atlantic Treaty Organisa­tion said on Friday it would boost its presence in the Baltic Sea after the suspected sabotage this week of an undersea power cable and four internet lines, while alliance member Estonia launched a naval operation to guard a parallel electricity link.

On Thursday, Finland seized a ship carrying Russian oil on suspicion the vessel had caused an outage of the Estlink 2 undersea power cable linking it with Estonia and fibre optic lines, and on Friday said it had asked Nato for support.

Baltic Sea nations are on high alert for acts of sabotage after a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, although subsea equipment is also subject to malfunction and accidents.

“We have agreed with Estonia, and we have also communicated to Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, that our wish is to have a stronger Nato presence,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb told a news conference.

Rutte said he had discussed with Stubb the Finnish-led investigation, expressing his support.

“Nato will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea,” Rutte wrote on social media platform X.

A Nato official declined to provide detail on specific deployments.

“At this point all I can say is that options for enhanced military presence are being prepared,” a senior European diplomat said.

Sweden’s coastguard said in a statement it had ramped up surveillance of ship traffic to protect critical undersea installations, deploying aircraft and vessels while coordinating with the Swedish navy and with other nations.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...
Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...