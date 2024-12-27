E-Paper | December 27, 2024

US stocks falter as ‘Santa Claus rally’ stalls

Reuters Published December 27, 2024 Updated December 27, 2024 09:52am

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks headed lower on Thursday and US benchmark Treasury yields scaled the highest level since April in light, post-Christmas trading.

The modest but broad-based sell-off pulled all three major US stock indexes modestly lower despite the so-called Santa Claus rally, in which stocks often get a holiday season boost from low liquidity, tax loss harvesting and investment of year-end bonuses.

“It’s light volume and now we are recovering some earlier losses due to some profit taking from Tuesday’s rally,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“I think we’re in the Santa Claus rally, with a little bit of a bump in the road here today, and it’s probably safe to say the year-end rally will continue.”

With only a handful of trading days remaining in the year, the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the Dow have scored respective gains of 33pc, 26pc and 14pc in 2024.

The major concerns for 2025 are the extent of the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing, Trump’s tariffs and other policies, and various geopolitical tensions.

On the economic front, new claims for unemployment benefits came in slightly below analysts’ estimates, while ongoing claims jumped to their largest number since November 2021, suggesting laid off workers are having increasing difficulty finding new jobs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.97 points, or 0.07pc, to 43,268.06, the S&P 500 slid 4.50 points, or 0.07pc, to 6,035.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.10 points, or 0.09pc, to 20,013.03.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...
Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...