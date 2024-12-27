PTI wants govt to make up its mind by Jan 31

• Imran claims turning down offer of release

ISLAMABAD: As the PTI fixed Jan 31 as a deadline for the outcome of its dialogue with the government that revolves around the release of Imran Khan and a judicial probe into the incidents of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024, former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed he had turned down a ‘deal’ regarding his release from Adiala jail.

Though the PTI founder did not specify who offered him the deal, a post on the ex-PM’s X (formerly Twitter) account claimed: “I have received a message that if you make a deal with us, we will give your party ‘political space’ but you will be placed under house arrest and transferred to Banigala. I have replied that first release all the remaining political prisoners. I will remain in jail but will not accept any deal. I will not go under house arrest or to any jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Speaking to his lawyers and media persons in jail, Imran Khan called out the government’s seemingly delaying tactics. “…if the negotiations yield positive results, the campaign to boycott remittances will be stopped — this is a protest for the restoration of real freedom and democracy,” he said about his civil disobedience movement. He also criticised the military trials of his party supporters, saying such trials undermined the fundamental rights of citizens and attracted flak at the international level. The ex-PM also took an exception to the air strike on terrorists’ hideouts in Afghanistan.

Jan 31 deadline

The PTI leadership, after meeting Imran Khan in jail, said January 31 was the deadline for the completion of the dialogue with the government and the release of Imran Khan as per the law. Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) head Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who is the spokesperson of the negotiation team, said that the PTI was willing to forget everything and wanted the country to move forward.

Speaking to media persons after his meeting with Imran Khan, he criticised the government for manhandling the PTI workers and parliamentarians and suggested that it should not be repeated.

Mr Raza said that the call for civil disobedience was still on the cards and dem­a­nded that the government sho­uld show its seriousness regarding the dialogue. The Jan 31 dea­dline will be relayed to the government by Omar Ayub in the next meeting on Jan 2, he added.

While replying to a question about the PTI founder, he said Imran Khan was willing to forgive everyone “even those who tried to assassinate” him. Replying to a question, he said that the PTI wanted to get Imran Khan released as per the law, not through negotiations.

“We are held responsible for May 9 by the other side; we categorically say we are not responsible and the other side is,” he said. “To resolve this issue we need a judicial commission by the SC’s senior-most judges so that there is a comprehensive investigation.”

‘No external influence’

On the other hand, the government appointed Senator Irfan Siddiqui as the spokesperson for its committee negotiating with the PTI, who said only the written demands of the PTI will be considered instead of statements made by Imran Khan or anyone else.

In a statement, PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui said both committees had decided to ignore external influences and statements during their first meeting that kicked off the dialogue. Mr Siddiqui said that the initiation of talks with PTI and the formation of the government negotiation committee were approved by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the senator said that the Ministry of Interior was conveyed on the very first day to facilitate the meeting between PTI members and Imran Khan and this facilitation will also con­tinue in the future. “The atmo­sphere was very positive, and it was a great opening,” Sen­ator Irfan Siddiqui added when asked about the details of the first meeting held earlier this week.

He said the meeting between the PTI and PML-N, along with other political parties, was a “major breakthrough”. Senator Siddiqui said that since the PTI has also been in the government, it knows very well the constitutional and legal requirements for getting someone out of jail by an executive order.

Regarding a question about convictions by military courts and their potential impact on the dialogue, Senator Siddiqui said that both sides had agreed that the process would continue irrespective of the sentences or any other developments. “I don’t think that recent verdict by the military courts will hamper the talks,” he replied.

