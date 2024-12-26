E-Paper | December 26, 2024

Host South Africa win toss and choose to bowl first in Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Reuters Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 01:21pm
Pakistan’s Shan Masood plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. — AFP
Pakistan’s Shan Masood plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. — AFP

South Africa won the toss and put Pakistan into bat on the opening day of the first test at Centurion on Thursday, hoping to make early inroads with an all-out pace attack.

South Africa are chasing a place in next years World Test Championship final but, in order to do so, must win at least one test in the two-test series against Pakistan.

“It was a tricky decision to make but we’d like to have a go with the new ball,” said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after winning the toss.

The pitch at Centurion traditionally offers plenty of seam movement for the bowlers.

The home side named their team on Tuesday with 30-year-old fast bowler Corbin Bosch to debut in an all-seamer bowling line-up, joining Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson in the home attack as he gets an opportunity because of a long injury list among the country’s fast bowlers.

Pakistan also selected a side without a specialist spinner, with Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah and Khurram Shahzad in their bowling attack.

Abbas plays a first test in three years while Naseem is back after being dropped for the last two tests against England in October. Shahzad was injured for that three-test series.

“The last couple of times we’ve played at Centurion, we’ve gone with the seam attack and we’ve seen some success. The pitch does not favour the spinners at all,” said Bavuma.

Conditions favour the seamers, added Pakistan captain Shan Masood, but you get a lot of value for your shots so its about picking the right balls and getting a decent first innings score on the board.

Babar Azam, also dropped for the last two tests against England at home in October, returns which means Masood will open the batting alongside Saim Ayub.

The 22-year-old Ayub scored two centuries as Pakistan thrashed South Africa 3-0 in their One Day International series last week.

Teams: South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...
Kurram ‘roadmap’
Updated 25 Dec, 2024

Kurram ‘roadmap’

The state must provide ironclad guarantees that the local population will be protected from all forms of terrorism.
Snooping state
25 Dec, 2024

Snooping state

THE state’s attempts to pry into citizens’ internet activities continue apace. The latest in this regard is a...
A welcome first step
25 Dec, 2024

A welcome first step

THE commencement of a dialogue between the PTI and the coalition parties occupying the treasury benches in ...