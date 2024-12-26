E-Paper | December 26, 2024

Madressah bill issue ‘may be settled soon’

Monitoring Desk Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 09:25am

KARACHI: As both the government and madressah bodies scramble to settle the issues surrounding the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024, a JUI-F leader claimed that the issue could be settled in the coming days.

Speaking to Geo News on Wednesday, Senator Kamran Murtaza said that the authorities are likely to notify the madressah registration bill “in next two days”.

A gazette notification of the madressah registration act passed in light of the 26th Constitutional Amendment likely to be issued in the next two days, the JUI-F senator said during an appearance on the TV channel.

Senator Murtaza claimed that he and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had finalised the draft, adding that the matter would be resolved once a notification was issued.

The development was followed by a slew of media reports claiming that the government may introduce a presidential ordinance to fill the legal gaps left after President Asif Ali Zardari returned the bill — passed by both houses of parliament — unsigned with some reservations.

Earlier, Mr Tarar had admitted before parliament that a legal complexity had been created after the president first re­­turned the bill to the NA speaker, adding that it should have been taken up by a joint sitting of parliament at the time.

However, sources in JUI-F and the Presidency denied these reports, with a spokesperson for the party saying that they were not privy to any such development.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...
Kurram ‘roadmap’
Updated 25 Dec, 2024

Kurram ‘roadmap’

The state must provide ironclad guarantees that the local population will be protected from all forms of terrorism.
Snooping state
25 Dec, 2024

Snooping state

THE state’s attempts to pry into citizens’ internet activities continue apace. The latest in this regard is a...
A welcome first step
25 Dec, 2024

A welcome first step

THE commencement of a dialogue between the PTI and the coalition parties occupying the treasury benches in ...