Nation pays glowing tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

• Series of events held countrywide to mark Father of the Nation’s birth anniversary

• AJK PM says the great leader turned an ideology into a political reality

• Army chief recalls Quaid’s steadfast adherence to principles of faith, unity and discipline

ISLAMABAD: The nat­ion on Wednesday commemorated the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah showing great pat­riotic zeal and reverence.

The celebrations began with special prayers at mosques for the progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan. The day was observed with a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals and national flag hoisting at major government and private buildings.

An elegant change of guards ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan.

Seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events, and exhibitions were organised nationwide to mark the day. These events highlighted the Quaid’s struggle and achievements, also promoting his vision for Pakistan as a progressive, inclusive, and democratic state.

Schools and colleges arranged debate and art competitions, and essay writing contests focusing on the Quaid’s leadership and his principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The television and radio channels broadcast special programmes, highlighting the Quaid’s role in the creation of Pakistan. Newspapers published special supplements, recounting his unparalleled contribution to the nation.

Lok Virsa hosted a series of events to celebrate the day. The celebrations included an exhibition of artisans-at-work, while a cake-cutting ceremony was also held, followed by a tribute paid to the Quaid through a patriotic songs show.

Documentaries on the Quaid’s contributions were also screened, offering insights into his life and vision.

A Quaid Day Safari Cycling Rally was held from Safari Club to Mini Golf Club with participation by the youth.

The Benazir Income Support Programme also organised a ceremony at its headquarters.

A distinguished barrister and politician, the Quaid led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947. He served as Pakistan’s first governor-general until his death on Sept 11, 1948.

Dream of state

Paying glowing tribute to the Quaid, AJK Prime Minister Cha­udhry Anwarul Haq noted that the great leader had not only changed the history but also the geography of the Indian subcontinent.

In a statement issued from Muzaffarabad, PM Haq said Quaid-i-Azam had transformed the political, economic, and social landscape of the world by realising the dream of a state for which nations struggled for centuries.

The Quaid had not only defended the identity of Muslims as a separate nation but also turned an ideology into a political reality. “His commitment, integrity, and discipline continue to guide us and are proof of his greatness.”

The premier pointed out that the Quaid called Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan. He always supported the Kashmiri people, and it was due to his love for them that wherever he went to Kashmir, people were fervently devoted to him.

“Even today, he remains alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people,” Mr Haq said.

The PM also saluted the Kashmiri people who had raised the word of truth in the face of India’s worst oppression. He affirmed that time is not far when India-held Kashmir will be liberated and become part of Pakistan.

Visionary leadership

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir while speaking at a ceremony St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church in Rawalpindi paid a solemn tribute to the founder of the nation.

He highlighted that the Quaid’s visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and steadfast adherence to the principles of faith, unity and discipline had not only paved the way for the creation of Pakistan but also provided a timeless blueprint for nation-building, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS remarked that the Quaid’s enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and religious tolerance continued to inspire and guide the nation in addressing contemporary challenges, from safeguarding territorial integrity to fostering internal stability. “As we commemorate this festive season, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to transform Pakistan into the peaceful, prosperous nation envisioned by the Quaid,” the army chief concluded, urging all citizens to work tirelessly towards achieving this shared aspiration.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024