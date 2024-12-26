Ali Hassan Zehri denies differences with CM Bugti after rebuking him

QUETTA: The newly elected MPA of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Ali Hassan Zehri, was inducted into the Balochistan cabinet and allotted the portfolio of agriculture and industries on Wednesday.

Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel earlier administered the oath to Mr Zehri in a ceremony held at Governor House. Chef Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers and senior officials were present at the ceremony.

Soon after taking the oath of office, Mr Zehri, while talking to the media, criticised CM Bugti, alleging that the latter seemed not interested in the development of the province. However, he later denied the news about differences with CM Bugti. “Sarfraz Bugti and I are workers of PPP and have no differences. We will play our role in the development of Balochistan jointly,” he said, explaining that he was wrongly quoted by the media.

Mr Zehri, who served as adviser to the CM on industries for past 10 months, said: “The PPP government will complete its five-year term Inshallah under the leadership of Sarfraz Bugti.”

Earlier while talking to the media, Mr Zehri said that he had repeatedly requested the CM to provide funds for the development of Hub, but Mr Bugti was not serious about supporting developmental work in the province. It is the chief minister’s responsibility to implement development projects as no minister could work without his approval, he added.

“The CM doesn’t want Baloch­istan to progress,” he said.

He also said that he would accept any decision made by his party, including being nominated as CM in the future.

He claimed that he had requested the Chief Minister for Rs4 billion fund for developmental projects in Hub, a region that attracts workers from across the country. But only 22 out of 400 factories were currently operational. He said that the CM had released only Rs30 million.

Mr Zehri also revealed that both he and the president had urged Chief Minister Bugti to establish a Balochistan bank to collect all revenues. However, no action has been taken on this matter, and the chief minister had shown no seriousness in this regard.

