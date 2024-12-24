E-Paper | December 24, 2024

Punjab govt using fascist tactics despite holding talks: PTI’s Bhachar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 24, 2024 Updated December 24, 2024 07:44am

LAHORE: The PTI’s parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly says it is nothing but “hypocrisy” that the PML-N government, on the one hand, is holding talks with the opposition party’s leadership, while on the other “fascism” is being unleashed on its MPAs, leaders and workers, including women.

“The parliamentary party leadership demands the Punjab government should immediately stop its fascism and make the PTI-government talks meaningful,” says Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, flanked by party MPAs, at a news conference here on Monday.

He alleged the police also registered cases against close relatives of those “martyred at D-Chowk” and threatened them with dire consequences.

Mr Bhachar also demanded on behalf of the PTI parliamentary party that the party’s missing activists, allegedly picked from Islamabad on Nov 26, should be recovered.

He said PTI chairman Gohar Khan had submitted a list of 139 “missing” party workers.

The opposition leader lamented that the Punjab police were still raiding party MPAs, leaders and workers’ homes. He alleged that bogus FIRs were registered against MPA Qazi Ahmad Akbar and police ransacked his house four times.

Reiterating that the PML-N’s “puppet government” had no authority to hold talks with the PTI, Mr Bhachar said the ruling party has been directed by the powers that be for a dialogue with his party.

He said the PML-N government was so powerless that the Punjab chief secretary and police IG, who were appointed by the caretaker government, were still holding their charges in the “Form-47 government”.

He said despite talks with the government, the PTI would continue protesting and asserting its demand that the fake FIRs against the party leaders be withdrawn, missing persons be recovered and “political prisoners”, including party founder Imran Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and others, released.

Referring to the postponement of Al-Qadir Trust case verdict till Jan 6, he said, everything in the country had become unsafe, but the court judgements.

He said the PTI members were sitting in the “bogus” Punjab Assembly because they wanted that the system should not be derailed.

“The ongoing dialogue is crucial in the sense that its outcome will determine whether Pakistan will stay on track or get derailed,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High troop losses
Updated 24 Dec, 2024

High troop losses

Continuing terror attacks show that our counterterrorism measures need a revamp. Localised IBOs appear to be a sound and available option.
Energy conundrum
24 Dec, 2024

Energy conundrum

THE onset of cold weather in the country has brought with it a familiar woe: a severe shortage of piped gas for...
Positive cricket change
24 Dec, 2024

Positive cricket change

HEADING into their Champions Trophy title defence, Pakistan are hitting the right notes. Mohammad Rizwan’s charges...
Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...