E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Bulls rampant at PSX as shares climb 4,000 points in intraday trade

Dawn.com Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 02:48pm
Bulls continue to control the the trade floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSX data portal
Bulls continue to control the the trade floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) — PSX data portal

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares climbed more than 4,000 points on Monday in intraday trade.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 3,021.94, or 2.76 per cent, to stand at 112,535.08 points from the previous close of 109,513.14 at 11:18am. At 2:46pm, the index stood at 113,874.01, up by 4360.87 points or 3.98pc, from the last close.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, stated, “After a healthy correction last week, the market has experienced fresh inflows today.”

He attributed the primary reason behind the climb to be the “sharp decline in fixed income yields over the past six months, making equities an increasingly attractive option”.

“While valuations remain reasonable, they are not as cheap as they were last year. We anticipate that future interest rate declines will be slower, shifting the market’s focus more toward earnings growth than rerating,” he added.

He eloborated that gradual rerating could encourage more companies to list on the stock market, which would significantly boost retail participation, citing examples of Mexico and India, which witnessed growth in retail over the past five years.

However, he countered that Pakistan had previously struggled attracting significant retail interest, despite having the necessary technology.

“As the market rerates and investor confidence improves, we believe this could change, leading to greater retail participation and fueling the ongoing market rally,” he said.

AKD Securities, a brokerage firm, in its report stated that the “KSE-100 is expected to continue its upward trajectory in CY25, despite strong performance over the last two years, given the decline in interest rates to single digits.”

The report said that firm anticipated the index to reach 165,215 by December 2025, posting a robust return of 55.5pc — primarily driven by the strong profitability of fertiliser companies, improving cash flows of exploration and production and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and higher sustainable return on equity (ROE) of banks.

“We have overweight stance on Banks, E&P, Fertiliser, Cement, OMCs, Autos, Textile and Technology as we expect these sectors to be the beneficiary of monetary easing, structural reforms and declining commodity prices,” it highlighted.

The report noted its top picks to be Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), MCB Bank, Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited (FFC), ENGRO, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK), Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL), Indus Motor Company (INDU) and Systems Limited (SYS).

Last week, bears had dominated the trade floor shares declined by nearly 3,800 points, two days after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cautiously eased the interest rate to 13pc, reiterating that core inflation, which stood at 9.7pc, was “proving to be sticky, whereas inflation expectations of consumers and businesses remain volatile”.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...