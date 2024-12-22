EV transition must to combat pollution: Sherry

KARACHI: Senator Sherry Rehman, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Climate Change, noted on Saturday that the transport sector accounts for 31 per cent of Pakistan’s total carbon emissions, producing 52.9 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Speaking at the inaugural Pakistan Electric Vehicle (EV) Conference in Karachi, she stre­ssed that adopting electric vehicles (EVs) could reduce tailpipe emissions by 65pc, as per the New Energy Vehicle Policy.

“This makes EVs an essential component in achieving climate goals under the Paris Agreement,” Ms Rehman said at the event themed “Accelerating the Transition to a Sustainable Future,” organised by the Climate Action Centre (CAC).

On the alarming state of air pollution, she said Pakistan is the second-most polluted country globally in terms of air quality, according to the World Air Quality Report.

Lahore, home to 14m people, was engulfed in apocalyptic smog, with AQI readings often exceeding 1,000. This has reduced life expectancy by up to 4.6 years in major cities, while air pollution costs the country $47 billion annually — nearly 5.88pc of GDP.

She noted that smog affects 11m children under five in Punjab, exposing them to life-threatening respiratory diseases. “Air pollution is a serial killer and has become the fifth season in Pakistan, responsible for 128,000 deaths annually,” she warned. “It is imperative that we address this crisis with urgency.”

She emphasised that switching to electric vehicles, especially when integrated with renewable energy, could significantly reduce emissions and improve air quality.

“EVs do not emit pollutants, which makes them a powerful tool for improving public health outcomes in densely populated urban centres,” she added. “With 43pc of airborne emissions in Pun­jab attributed to the transport sector, adopting EVs is not just beneficial — it is imperative.”

Senator Rehman called for policies that incentivise both the import and local manufacturing of EVs, alongside building a sustainable ecosystem for their maintenance and cost-effective use. “The customer has to see this as an attractive choice that reduces petrol bills while making transport easier and more efficient,” she emphasised.

She acknowledged Pakistan’s recent strides in this area, including the launch of its first electric bus service in Karachi and plans for 500 fully electric buses to modernise the city’s public transport network.

“The Sindh government’s initiative is a crucial step forward, and partnerships like those between BYD and Mega Motor Company to set up an EV manufacturing plant in Karachi are laying the foundation for an electric mobility ecosystem in Pakistan,” she noted.

By shifting from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, “we can unlock unparalleled opportunities for sustainable development while contributing meaningfully to the global fight against climate change,” she said.

As per New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-2030, Pakistan aims for 30pc of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, 90pc by 2040, and 100pc by 2060. This phased approach is essential to ensure building the infrastructure, battery manufacturing plants, and charging networks for supporting large-scale EV adoption, Senator Rehman said.

Other speakers at the conference addressed challenges and opportunities in the EV sector.

