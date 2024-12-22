E-Paper | December 22, 2024

Weightlifting Taiwan granny garners cheers, health benefits at gym

Reuters Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 07:07am
CHENG Chen Chin-Mei lifts 45 kilograms as she breaks her personal record at a weightlifting competition in Taipei, on Saturday.—Reuters
TAIPEI: Cheng Chen Chin-Mei beamed broadly as she hoisted a 35-kg (77-pound) weightlifting bar to her waist, dropped it and waved confidently to the enthusiastic crowd in a competition in Taipei.

Cheng Chen, 90, has been pumping iron since last year, encouraged by her granddaughter to take up the sport after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She credits the regimen with helping to fix her posture.

Three generations of her family were among a couple of hundred people watching Cheng Chen and 44 others aged 70 or over in a weightlifting competition on Saturday.

In the three-round competition, Cheng Chen lifted as much as 45 kg (99 pounds) using a hexagonal-shaped bar that is said to allow the lifter more stability and options for gripping.

“I want to tell all the old people to join the workout,” Cheng Chen said after the competition. “You don’t need to work extremely hard, but this is to stay healthy.” Cheng Chen was not the only nonagenarian in the competition. The oldest participant is 92.

Taiwan is projected to become a “super-aged society” next year, with 20pc or more of its 23 million people aged 65 or older, according to National Development Council data.

The government has set up fitness centres across the island with equipment suitable for older people, to encourage them to train, according to the Health Promotion Administration, which encourages healthy lifestyles.

“The hex bar dead-lift is an easy workout. It is similar to squats or sitting down and standing up,” said Cheng Yu-shao, head coach at LKK Wellness, which organised the event.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2024

