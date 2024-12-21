E-Paper | December 21, 2024

Construction of Turbat-Mand road launched

Behram Baloch Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 07:11am
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti at the inauguration of the construction work on the Turbat-Mand Road. — Photo courtesy: CMOBalochistan/X
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti at the inauguration of the construction work on the Turbat-Mand Road. — Photo courtesy: CMOBalochistan/X

GWADAR: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday inaugurated the construction work on the Turbat-Mand Road which will be built at a cost of Rs19.50 billion.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) will construct the road in three years.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government has already released Rs5 billion initially for the road project.

He said a committee, headed by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, would be formed to supervise the construction work and efforts will be made to complete the project within two years instead of three years.

During his speech, the chief minister also touched the issue of illegal trawlers catching fish along the Makran coast and expressed his anger over the issue.

He said if illegal fishing continued in the area, the marine life would become extinct in a few years and such activities must be strictly prevented at all costs.

On the occasion, the chief minister was briefed on the proposed shipyard site in Sarbandan, a coastal town adjacent to Gwadar.

Mr Bugti said on the occasion that detailed report should be prepared regarding the utility of the shipyard project in Sarbandan and services of a consultant should be sought to review all aspects of the project, including possible negative impact on the local population.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Strange claim
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Strange claim

In all likelihood, Pakistan and US will continue to be ‘frenemies'.
Media strangulation
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Media strangulation

Administration must decide whether it wishes to be remembered as an enabler or an executioner of press freedom.
Israeli rampage
21 Dec, 2024

Israeli rampage

ALONG with the genocide in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a regional rampage, attacking Arab and Muslim states with...
Tax amendments
Updated 20 Dec, 2024

Tax amendments

Bureaucracy gimmicks have not produced results, will not do so in the future.
Cricket breakthrough
20 Dec, 2024

Cricket breakthrough

IT had been made clear to Pakistan that a Champions Trophy without India was not even a distant possibility, even if...
Troubled waters
20 Dec, 2024

Troubled waters

LURCHING from one crisis to the next, the Pakistani state has been consistent in failing its vulnerable citizens....