CDWP clears 10 projects worth Rs87bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared a total of 10 development projects worth Rs87.17 billion.

The meeting of the CDWP presided over by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal formally approved eight projects with a cumulative cost of Rs18.57bn and referred three other projects worth Rs68.61bn to the Executive Committee of the National Executive Council (Ecnec).

The meeting recommended the Recons­truction of Turbat-Mand Road from M-8 to Iranian Border-Radeeq at a cost of Rs20.99bn to Ecnec for approval. The revised project envisages the completion of the 410-meter long and 8.2-meter wide two-lane Niheng Bridge at Rodbun, District Kech, Balochistan.

The forum also recommended the Rs29.64bn worth of Construction of Pun Panjgur-Gichak-Awaran Road, District Awaran to Ecnec for approval. The revised project envisages the construction of 228-km long and 7.3-meter wide (3.65-meter wide each) asphaltic carriageway that starts from Panjgur-Gichak-Awaran, District Panjgur & Awaran, in the Southern Baluchistan Region. The project road will connect Gichak with Panjgur, as well as with Karachi via Bela - Hoshab Road.

The CDWP also recommended 26MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project, Skardu at the cost of Rs17.97bn to Ecnec. The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The meeting approved the reconstruction of Mangopir Road, Karachi at an estimated cost of Rs3.19bn.

The CDWP also approved a project Strengthening Institutions for Refugee’s Administration (SIRA) at a cost of Rs2bn. The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions is mandated to deal with the issues related to Afghan refugees.

The CDWP also approved the establishment of a cancer hospital in ICT (revised) at the cost of Rs3.4bn. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordi­nation is the sponsoring agency of the project.

Similarly, the forum approved Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase-1) for Rs4.97bn. Govt of Balochistan is the sponsoring agency. This project is aimed to provide a safer city for the residents of Gwadar, particularly at the identified strategic locations and also help the law enforcement agencies in detecting crime and investigating the crime by collecting evidence.

Gwadar is a relatively unsafe city, with many western governments advising their citizens against travelling to the city. The current infrastructure is insufficient to cater the security needs of Gwadar city. Gwadar safe city has been developed precisely to help all government stakeholders including city administration, Gwadar police and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to mitigate the security & communication challenges.

The meeting also approved the establishment of the National Forensic Science Laboratory for Rs1.978bn in Islamabad. The Ministry of Interior is the sponsoring agency of the project.

