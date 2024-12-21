Pir Pagara assails poor living conditions in largest province

DERA MURAD JAMALI / QUETTA: Pir Sibghatullah Shah Ras­hdi, commonly known as Pir Pagara, and the chief of Pakistan Muslim Lea­gue Functional (PML-F), on Friday exp­ressed his sadness over the miserable living conditions of the people of Balochistan.

The chief of PML-F was talking to journalists and the people in Usta Muhamnmad, Rojhan Jamali, where former chief minister and speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali invited him on Friday.

He said people who got the post of the chief minister “after spending billions of rupees” did nothing for the welfare of the poor people who are spending miserable life in the province.

On his arrival, thousands of locals, prominent leaders and his followers welcomed him.

Centre urged to resolve water dispute between Sindh and Balochistan

He also visited the residence of late former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali where Mir Umar Khan Jamali and Mir Javed Khan Jamali hosted a lunch in his honour.

“Balochistan’s situation is heartbreaking. Despite spending billions of rupees on acquiring power, no meaningful effort has been made to improve the living standard of the poor people of Balochistan and many lack access even to drinking and bathing water,” Pir Pagara said.

Mr Rashidi clarified that he is not forming a new political alliance and said the Grand Demo­cratic Allia­nce (GDA) continues to operate with decisions made through consultations among all allied parties.

Commenting on political developments, Pir Pag­ara said, “If Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party can form an alliance, then a coalition between Jamiat [JUI-F] and PTI is not beyond imagination. In this country, anything is possible”.

He refrained from speculating about PTI chairman’s political future, stating it was too early to comment on it.

Criticising the current government, the Pir Pagara said, “The government’s hands are tied, and it seems incapable of functioning effectively”.

He said the nation’s challenges require collective action and timely decision-making to secure a better future for all citizens.

Referring to water dispute between Sindh and Balochistan, Pir Pagara urged the federal government to take the matter seriously and resolve it.

“The backbone of the country’s economy is agriculture, and we cannot allow the economic assassination of farmers. Balochistan must receive its rightful share of water to prevent its fertile lands from turning barren,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to highlight issues that directly affect the country’s economy and the livelihood of its people.

“We must focus on solutions that serve the broa­der national interest and ensure survival and prosperity of all farmers and safeguarding the agricultural sector,” the PML-F chief said.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024