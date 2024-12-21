Balochistan governor seeks youth’s contribution in nation’s future

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Shiekh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has urged the youth to play a role in the country’s progress and development.

Governor Mandokhail made these remarks while addressing the 20th convocation ceremony of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (Buitems) in Quetta.

The governor congratulated the graduates and emphasised that students were the architects of the future and they should prepare themselves for this.

He expressed hope that the knowledge and skills learnt by the students during their studies would be used to contribute to the progress and development of the country

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to making Pakistan an IT hub.

Earlier, Governor Mandokhail awarded degrees to the graduating students, with medals presented to position holders.

Buitems Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Hafeez also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024