E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Gandapur says PTI to implement Imran’s orders on civil disobedience protest ‘once there’s clarity’

Dawn.com Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 07:36pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur speaking to the media in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur speaking to the media in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that the PTI would move on with the implementation of “civil disobedience” based on incarcerated party founder Imran Khan’s orders in the same spirit, but “there is no clarity” until now regarding that.

Imran, in a post on his X account on December 5, lamented that party supporters had been killed “as a result of state terrorism” during his “final call” for nationwide protests on November 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment.

After clashes between security forces and PTI protesters in Islamabad, the party’s leadership hastily retreated from the Red Zone on Nov 27.

The three-day protests claimed six lives, including a policeman and three Rangers hit by a speeding vehicle, according to officials.

Imran announced a five-member team to negotiate with the government for the release of political prisoners and a judicial probe into the events of May 9 and Nov 26, warning of a civil disobedience movement from Dec 14 if demands were unmet. He also criticised the PTI leadership for acting like ‘all is well’ on Thursday and reiterated his call for civil disobedience if the demands were not met by December 15.

While speaking to the media today in Peshawar, KP CM Gandapur said that the PTI founder had “made the announcement and whatever Khan’s order is, we have to implement that in the same spirit but […] there is no clarity until now”.

He said that the party was waiting for clear instructions regarding what needs to be done to initiate the movement.

“Once there’s clarity, God willing, we will do it,” the KP CM said.

‘Never a peaceful protest’

Responding to KP CM’s remarks in Abbottabad from a day ago, where he reiterated that the party would not carry out a peaceful protest, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar questioned if the PTI ever issued a “peaceful” call for protest.

“You never issued a peaceful call,” the information minister said, adding that if it was peaceful, then the party would not have charged the capital with weapons.

Tarar said that the government was ready for the party’s “next call” but downplayed its materialisation.

“I, however, don’t think you have the strength to give another call or to implement it,” the information minister said.

‘No environment for meaningful negotiations’

Speaking to Geo News, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif maintained that the PTI does not have a unified position on negotiations with the government, adding that the party had failed to create an environment conducive to negotiations.

The minister denied that the government had issued any statements confirming talks with the PTI.

“Any statements about negotiations are all coming from the PTI,” Asif said. “There has been no statement from the government about negotiations, nor has there been any confirmation.”

He added that the PTI was “exchanging statements among each other” and that none of them show a definitive party position.

“The PTI founder issues statements from jail, Bushra Bibi delivers statements from KP, and parliamentarians like Omar Ayub and (Barrister) Gohar are all giving different statements that do not match up,” Asif said.

“Some say they will pursue civil disobedience, while others have differing conditions.

“I don’t believe that the environment created by the PTI is conducive to meaningful negotiations.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...
Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...