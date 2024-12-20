LHC issues notices on plea seeking probe into deaths in Greece

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the federal government and other respondents seeking their replies on a petition requesting formation of a judicial commission to investigate deaths of Pakistanis in a boat capsizing incident in Greece.

Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition filed by Munir Ahmed, a lawyer by profession, which highlighted the tragic deaths of Pakistanis travelling to Greece after their boat capsized.

The petitioner’s counsel, Azhar Siddique, pointed out that last year more than 300 Pakistani citizens were killed as a result of sinking of an overcrowded fishing trawler in Greece.

He said the latest tragedy exposed the refugee crisis confronting the European Union as tens of thousands seek sanctuary from war, persecution and poverty. He emphasised that this was not an isolated incident, as similar tragedies had occurred in the past.

FIA arrests two immigration officials for negligence over boat tragedy

He stated that Pakistan is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in decades, with efforts to secure a financial lifeline from the IMF complicated by a long political turmoil in the country.

The counsel questioned how Pakistani citizens were being sent to Greece and which organisations were involved in the illegal process. He alleged that the government was neglecting the issue and had taken no action against human smugglers. He sought an inquiry into the matter and accountability for those responsible.

After hearing arguments, Justice Hafeez issued notices to respondents for submission of replies by Jan 22.

Meanwhile, the FIA has arrested two immigration officials posted at Faisalabad International Airport in connection with the boat capsize tragedy off the coast of Greece, for negligence in screening passengers.

Eighteen illegal immigrants involved in the tragedy had travelled from the Faisalabad airport.

A spokesman for the FIA in Islamabad said in a statement that following an investigation into the Greek boat capsize, two FIA immigration officers were arrested, and a case had been registered against three human smugglers, including the FIA officials.

The spokesman confirmed that both Inspector Zubair Ashraf and Sub-Inspector Shahid Imran were posted as shift in-charges at Faisalabad International Airport and were accused of negligence and carelessness in screening passengers during their duty.

With input from Mohammad Asghar and Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024