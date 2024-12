Big guns ousted in men’s doubles semi-finals

LAHORE: The pairs of veteran Aisam-ul-Haq and Muzammil Murtaza and top seed Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Shoaib faced upset defeats in the men’s doubles semi-finals of the Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Aisam and Muzammil lost to Mohammad Abid and Abdullah Anees 7-5, 6-2 while Barkatullah and Yousuf Khalil shocked the prominent duo of Aqeel and Shoaib 5-7, 6-4 (15-13).

In the women’s singles quarter-final, Zunaira Noor took almost an hour before she overcame Meheq Khokar 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Sheeza Sajid also reached the semi-finals defeating Mahrukh Sajid 6-2, 6-2 in their last-eight match. Ushna Sohail outplayed Lala Rukh Sajid 6-1, 6-1 and Amna Ali Qayum blanked Labika Durab 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the last-four stage.

Other results:

Boys U-18 quarter-finals: Abdullah Talha bt Hamza Roman 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; Shehryar Anees bt Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-3; Ahtesham Humayun bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 3-0; Bilal Asim bt M. Salar 6-4, 6-1

Boys U-12 quarter-finals: Shayan Afridi bt Ansar Ullah 4-2, 4-0; M. Ayan bt Junaid Khan 4-2, 4-1; M. Muaz bt Ibrahim Sajid 4-0, 4-2, Rashid Ali bt Arsh Imran 4-1, 5-3

Boys U-14 quarter-finals: Rashid Ali bt Raziq Sultan 5-3, 4-1; Abdur Rehman bt Mahad Shahzad 1-4, 4-2, 5-3; Shayan Afridi bt Ayan 4-2, 4-1; Junaid Khan bt Ohad e Mustafa 4-2, 2-4, 4-1

Girls U-14 semi-final: Khadija Khalil bt Aimen Rehan 4-1, 4-2

Boys’ U-18 doubles quarter-finals: Nabeel Ali Qayum/Abdul Basit bt Abdullah Prizada-Yaafat Nadeem 7-5, 6-2; M. Yahya/Amir Mazari bt Rohan Noori/Rayyan Ahmad 6-2, 6-2; Abubakar Talha/Hamza Roman bt Allay Hussain/Abubakar Khalil 6-0, 6-0

Girls: U-18 quarter-finals: Amna Ali Qayum bt Bismil Zia 6-0, 6-0; Hajra Sohail bt Lalarukh Sajid 6-3, 6-0; Mahrukh Sajid bt Sania Raza 6-1, 6-2.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024