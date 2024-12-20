E-Paper | December 20, 2024

Punjab clinch top position as Quaid Games end

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 12:21pm

ISLAMABAD: Punjab’s athletes displayed a stellar performance at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, clinching the top position with a total of 173 medals as the week-long event concluded here on Thursday.

Punjab secured 78 gold, 53 silver and 42 bronze medals, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 98 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 38 bronze. Sindh claimed the third spot with 79 medals — 16 gold, 28 silver, and 35 bronze.

On the final day of the event, Punjab’s Kanzul Eman bagged gold in the women’s badminton after defeating her province-mate Hamna Irshad while in the men’s badminton, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Zahid downed Mohammad Afnan.

In the women’s doubles final, the duo of Hamna and Eman defeated Sindh’s Mariyam Hamza and Mariyam Hanif and in the men’s event, the KP’s pair of Afnan and Hasseb overpowered Punjab’s Sohaib and Umer.

Mixed doubles honours in badminton went to Sindh’s Ibad Khan and Maryam, who beat Hasnain and Maryam Hamza to take home gold.

In the Asian freestyle kabaddi final, KP beat Punjab 40-28 to secure the gold.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024

