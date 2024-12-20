Punjab increases penalty for child begging to 10 years

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved sending medicines and other goods for the people of Parachinar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also decided to send a mobile healthcare unit to Parachinar.

“The people of Parachinar are our own as we cannot leave them alone in trouble and difficulty,” the CM said.

The provincial cabinet also accorded approval to the completion of Pakistan’s first green building project. The CM directed the authorities concerned to introduce a farmer-friendly wheat release policy for the year.

The cabinet approved 2024-25 Sugarcane (development) cess rates maintained in crushing season 2024-25.

It was briefed that agricultural inputs worth Rs30 billion had been purchased using the Kisan Card. It was also apprised that 100 per cent wheat cultivation target in Punjab had been achieved.

The meeting was told that 4,500 tractors had been procured under the Green Tractor Scheme and 1,000 of them delivered.

For the first time, DAP fertiliser rates had neither increased nor decreased in Punjab, it was briefed.

The cabinet also approved funds for free medicines in hospitals and the promotion of shrimp farming and aquaculture in Punjab, besides the approval of terms and conditions for leasing the government land.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to take vigorous steps for the promotion and export of shrimp farming across Punjab.

The cabinet approved amendment to Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958, under which punishment for begging children has been increased from one to 10 years.

It also approved funds for Phase-III of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme.’

The CM directed not to stop funds for the programme and gave approval of the scheme to install latest automatic umbrellas in the courtyard of Data Darbar.

The cabinet approved recruitment in Special Monitoring Unit of I&C on vacant posts, and approved relaxation of restriction for recruitment against posts of Directorate of Monitoring of Home Department.

It also gave approval of relaxation in recruitment rules of Rescue 1122 emergency staff. The CM also directed to further expand the scope of rescue emergency services.

The cabinet gave approval of Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority, besides the approval to develop Qila Kahna Qasim Bagh, Multan, for the promotion of tourism and protection of cultural heritage.

It also approved amendments to Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for effective implementation of axle load management regime in Punjab.

The relevant authorities were directed to take steps to provide furniture in government schools, besides approving the School Management Council Policy 2024.

The cabinet decided to increase financial authority to Rs2.5 million for hundreds of toilet blocks constructed under School Management Council in Punjab.

It was briefed that 1,100 new rooms were being built under the School Management Council across Punjab.

The cabinet also approved Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 to include nutrition in basic human rights.

It also approved the establishment of Advisory Committee for Laboratory Certification under Punjab Environment Protection Act.

Approval of reconstitution of Protected Areas Management Board, and the reconstitution of Punjab Wildlife Management Board was also given by the cabinet. It also approved Council of Rights of Persons with Disability.

The CM told the cabinet about her China visit and said, “China’s development is an example to be emulated, we too can achieve all that by working hard.”

She said not even a single piece of paper was seen lying in schools, hospitals and on roads of China.

“The attitude of the Chinese people to recognise authority is worthy of imitation. There is an indescribable degree of harmony in the thoughts of Chinese people,” she said and wished Punjab to develop like China. She said representatives of 60 prominent and large Chinese companies expressed their willingness to invest in Punjab.

