MDCAT retake on Dec 30 after IHC order

Ikram Junaidi Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 11:27am

ISLAMABAD: Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has decided to retake the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on December 30 after the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Already registered candidates for MDCAT, who had paid Rs8,000 for the test held in September this year, will have to deposit the fee of Rs6,000 for national/local test centres whereas Rs40,000 in fees would be paid by those appearing for the test at international test centres, i.e., in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

However, candidates have appealed to the university to prepare the test having the same difficulty level that was in other provinces. It may be noted that in compliance with the Sindh High Court’s orders, the retake of MDCAT was held at designated centres in six cities across Sindh on December 8.

According to a notification issued by Registrar Prof Dr Shahabuddin on Thursday, “In partial modification of earlier public notice dated 11-12-2024 by SZABMU, it is notified in compliance with the orders of IHC dated 18-12-2024 that the MDCAT-II, 2024 has been re-scheduled to be held on Monday, 30-12-2024.”

SZABMU asks local students to deposit Rs6,000

“The portal for payment of MDCAT-II, 2024 fee has been opened at www.szabmu.edu.pk. The last date for deposit of fee and online registration for the said exam is 24-12-2024 midnight. Furthermore, all the candidates who want to appear in MDCAT-II 2024, are directed to regularly check the official website for updated information,” it stated.

On the other hand, students appealed to the university that it should not try to ‘get revenge’ on the candidates for involving the university in litigation. “We hope that the university will prepare the test with the same difficulty level that was in the University of Health Sciences (UHS) MDCAT held in September this year,” a candidate said.

It is worth mentioning that the SZABMU held MDCAT on Sept 22 in Islamabad, AJK, and at two destinations out of the country, i.e., Saudi Arabia and UAE. However, because of a number of complaints, the high court had directed the university to retake the test.

The university announced the result would remain intact; however, those who wanted to reappear in MDCAT could submit applications on its website. Around 17,000 students submitted applications, due to which the university initially announced that the test would be held on November 24, but then it cancelled the test. Subsequently, it announced the test would be held on December 14.

Then again, it cancelled the test and announced that the exam would be held on December 22. Simultaneously, it filed an appeal against the retake of the test in the high court and offered to give grace marks to students instead of retaking the exam.

However, the IHC on December 18 directed it to arrange the test within two weeks.

