French court hands 20-year jail term to Dominique Pelicot for aggravated rapes of ex-wife Gisele

Reuters | AFP Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 04:38pm
Gisele Pelicot arrives at the courthouse in Avignon on December 19, 2024, as the verdict is expected in the trial of her ex-husband, with 50 others, accused of drugging her and orchestrating multiple rapes over nearly a decade. — AFP
A French court found Dominique Pelicot guilty on Thursday of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife for almost a decade, and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her unconscious body in their home.

A panel of judges did not immediately issue a sentence. Prosecutors have demanded a term of 20 years in prison, in a case that has appalled the world and turned the victim, Gisele Pelicot, into a symbol of courage and resilience.

Prosecutors are also seeking terms of between four and 18 years for a further 50 defendants, almost all of whom are accused of raping the comatose Pelicot. The verdicts are due to be handed down by the court in southern France on Thursday.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, pleaded guilty to the charges during the three-month trial and apologised to his family.

Many of his fellow defendants, whom he had met online, denied rape, saying they thought they were taking part in a consensual sex game orchestrated by the couple and arguing that it wasn’t rape if the husband approved.

Pelicot has denied misleading the men, who came from all walks of life, saying they knew that his now ex-wife was unconscious and unaware of what they were doing to her.

Gisele Pelicot, 72, waived her right to anonymity during the trial and demanded that horrifying videos of the serial abuse, which were recorded by her former husband, should be seen in court, saying she hoped this would help other women speak up.

The trial has triggered protest rallies around France in support of Gisele, and spurred soul searching, including a debate on whether to update France’s rape law, which at present makes no mention that sex should involve consent.

Gisele stared down her abusers with steely determination in the packed courtroom day after day, scoffing at any claim that she might have been a willing participant.

“I’ve decided not to be ashamed, I’ve done nothing wrong,” she testified in October. “They are the ones who must be ashamed,” she said.

