15 flats, one restaurant sealed in Rawalpindi for unauthorised use

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) enforcement squad successfully sealed 15 residential flats and one restaurant in the Mid-City Apartments in Moza Gangal Rawalpindi located on Old Airport Road.

The action was taken as part of a crackdown on the illegal conversion of residential flats into commercial properties, the RDA spokesperson said. The flats were being used for commercial purposes in violation of RDA regulations, which prohibit such activities in residential zones.

The operation, by key RDA officials carried out with the support of the police from Old Airport Police Station, Rawalpindi.

This operation is part of RDA’s ongoing efforts to enforce zoning laws and maintain the integrity of residential areas within Rawalpindi. The RDA is committed to ensuring that properties within the city adhere to the approved land use and building regulations.

The RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza said: “We will continue to take strong actions against those who violate the regulations and misuse residential properties for commercial purposes. This operation is a step towards maintaining the city’s urban planning standards and ensuring the safety and quality of life for its residents.”

The public is encouraged to cooperate with authorities in preserving encroachment-free zones, ensuring that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and welcoming for all.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024