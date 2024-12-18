E-Paper | December 18, 2024

UN’s Syria envoy calls for ‘free and fair elections’ after transition

AFP Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 05:48pm
UN special envoy Geir Pedersen talks to the media outside a hotel in Damascus on December 18. — AFP
UN special envoy Geir Pedersen talks to the media outside a hotel in Damascus on December 18. — AFP

United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen called Wednesday for “free and fair elections” in Syria and urged humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster this month.

Addressing reporters in Damascus, Pedersen said, “There is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria”, which he expressed hope would also include a “political solution” in the Kurdish-held northeast.

The UN envoy called for “a new Syria that, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, will adopt a new constitution … and that we will have free and fair elections when that time comes, after a transitional period.”

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015 at the height of the civil war, set out a roadmap for a political settlement in Syria.

After rebel forces captured Damascus on December 8 and toppled Assad’s rule, Pedersen expressed his hope the Syrians could rebuild their country and that “the process to end sanctions” imposed under the former government could begin.

“We need immediate humanitarian assistance, but we also need to make sure that Syria can be rebuilt, that we can see economic recovery,” he said.

Pedersen noted that “one of the biggest challenges is the situation in the northeast”, amid fears of a major escalation between the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkey-backed armed groups.

Turkey accuses the main component of the SDF, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), of being affiliated with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants at home, whom both Washington and Ankara consider a “terrorist” group.

The United States said on Tuesday it had brokered an extension to a fragile ceasefire in the flashpoint town of Manbij and was seeking a broader understanding with Turkey.

“I’m very pleased that the truce has been renewed and that it seems to be holding, but hopefully we will see a political solution to that issue,” Pedersen said.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.