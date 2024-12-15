E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Turkiye ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, says defence minister

Reuters Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 03:07pm

The new administration in Syria should be given a chance to govern following their constructive messages, and Turkiye stands ready to provide military training if such help is requested, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said.

Nato member Turkiye backed the Syrian rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad last weekend, ending a 13-year civil war. Turkiye reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, two days after its intelligence chief visited the Syrian capital.

“In their first statement, the new administration that toppled Assad announced that it would respect all government institutions, the United Nations and other international organisations,” Guler told reporters in Ankara in comments authorised for publication on Sunday.

“We think that we need to see what the new administration will do and to give them a chance.”

When asked whether Turkiye was considering military cooperation with the new Syrian government, Guler said Ankara already had military cooperation and training agreements with many countries.

“(Turkiye) is ready to provide the necessary support if the new administration requests it,” he added.

Since 2016, Turkiye has mounted four military operations across growing swathes of northern Syria, citing threats to its national security.

Turkiye is estimated to maintain a few thousand troops in towns including Afrin, Azez and Jarablus in northwestern Syria and Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad in the northeast.

Ankara may discuss and reevaluate the issue of Turkiye’s military presence in Syria with the new Syrian administration “when necessary conditions arise”, Guler said.

Eliminating ‘terrorists’

Turkiye’s priority remains the elimination of the Kurdish YPG militia, part of a US-backed Syrian opposition group, and it has made this clear to Washington, Guler said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls some of Syria’s largest oil fields, is the main ally in the US coalition against Islamic State militants. It is spearheaded by the YPG, a group that Ankara sees as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), whose militant fighters have battled the Turkish state for 40 years.

“In the new period, the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria will be eliminated sooner or later,” Guler said.

“Members of the organisation coming from outside Syria will leave Syria. Those who are Syrian will lay down their weapons.” Guler said Turkiye saw no sign of a resurgence of Islamic State in Syria, contrary to the US view.

“Has anyone heard of any attacks by Daesh terrorists in Syria in the last three years? We don’t see or hear anything about Daesh at the moment,” he said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Turkiye has in the past told the US that Ankara could deploy three commando brigades in Syria to fight Islamic State, and to run al-Hol, the detention camp for IS families, Guler said, adding that Washington had rejected both offers.

“Instead, they cooperated with the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation under the banner of fighting Daesh. But you can’t fight one terrorist organisation with another terrorist organisation.”

Asked about the future involvement in Syria of Russia, a longstanding ally of Assad which last weekend granted him asylum, Guler said he saw no sign of a complete Russian withdrawal.

Russia, he said, is moving its military assets from different parts of Syria to its two bases in the country — the Hmeimim air base at Latakia and a naval base in Tartous.

“I don’t think the Russians are going to leave (Syria). They’ll do everything they can to stay,” he said.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...
Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...