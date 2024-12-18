Govt mulls bulk imports via Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD: The government is exploring the feasibility and strategy for routing 60 per cent of public sector imports, including wheat, fertiliser and sugar, through Gwadar Port.

The proposal was discussed threadbare in a federal cabinet committee meeting chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal on Tuesday. Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and senior officials from the ministries of commerce, maritime affairs, interior, and planning attended the meeting.

An official announcement said the committee, established to propose actionable recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reviewed progress on existing plans and discussed the roadmap to enhance the utilisation of Gwadar port.

The committee agreed to convene monthly and report quarterly to the cabinet, ensuring periodic review of progress in realising Gwadar’s potential as a key trade hub. The committee emphasised utilising Gwadar port for bulk imports such as wheat, sugar, and urea.

Jam Kamal proposed a two-part approach, offering an overarching plan for integrating Gwadar into the national trade framework through steps designed to create an enabling business climate.

It was also proposed that leveraging low-hanging fruits like public sector imports through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). The potential for containerised vessel imports and exports via Gwadar was reviewed during the meeting.

Members of the committee stressed identifying private sector commodities and providing necessary incentives to encourage trade through Gwadar. A proposal to establish a dedicated working group for private-sector engagement was discussed.

During the meeting, the viability of Gwadar Port for transhipment and transit to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) was explored. The committee acknowledged the progress in transhipment initiatives and noted China’s interest in leveraging Gwadar under the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) framework.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024