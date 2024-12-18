PCB finalises PSL player categories

LAHORE: Test cricketers Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, and Saim Ayub, along with Pakistan international Usama Mir, have been promoted to the Platinum category for next year’s edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s cricket board announced on Tuesday.

The quartet, who previously belonged to the Diamond category, will now feature among the league’s top-tier players.

In addition to the promotions, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the category renewals for 87 local players across the six franchises.

Key players Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans), and Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) have been retained in the Platinum category.

The Diamond category features 16 players, with Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans having four players each. Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have three players apiece, while Peshawar Zalmi includes two players in this tier. Lahore Qalandars have one player in the Diamond category.

Meanwhile, 30 players have been listed in the Gold category, led by Peshawar Zalmi with seven players. Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators have five players each, while Islamabad United and Multan Sultans include four Gold category players apiece.

In the Silver category, 16 players have been finalised. Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have the largest share with four players each, while Peshawar Zalmi features three players. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have two players each, and Islamabad United has one.

For the Emerging category, 12 players have been selected. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi lead with three players each. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have two players apiece, while Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars feature one player each.

Earlier this month, the PCB opened the registration window for foreign players and the trade window for all six franchises, as preparations intensify for the 10 edition of the PSL. The relegation process and player retentions are expected to be finalised by the end of December.

The PSL Players’ Draft is set to take place on January 11. The venue and time for the draft will be announced in due course, said the PCB.

