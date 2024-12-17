E-Paper | December 17, 2024

Protest over water, power outages causes gridlock in Karachi’s Nazimabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 10:08am

KARACHI: Fed up with power and water shortage, residents on Monday evening blocked both tracks of one of the major roads in Nazimabad, which triggered a traffic mess in several localities.

A large number of motorists and commuters remained stuck in the traffic jam on the road that connected Nazimabad with SITE area.

There were reports that street criminals took advantage of the traffic mess and deprived a number of motorists and commuters of their cash, cell phones and other valuables.

The gridlock in districts Central and West of the city and reports of looting of the people prompted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take its notice.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, the residents blocked both tracks of Hakeem Ibne Seena Road near Nadria stop in protest against the lack of supply of power and water.

The blockade disrupted the flow of vehicular traffic and police diverted the traffic on alternative routes from Nazimabad-2 to Board Office and Nazimabad-1 towards Habib Bank, Bara Board and Banaras.

The protesters dispersed after officials held talks with them and assured them of redressal of their grievances.

Meanwhile, the CM took notice of the traffic jams and sought a report from the Karachi police chief.

He directed the administration to allow protest as per laws, but said that closure of roads caused inconveniences to the citizens.

The CM took notice of media reports regarding looting of the people stuck up in the traffic mess and sought a report from the city police chief.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024

