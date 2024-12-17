Early SC hearing into APS report case demanded

PESHAWAR: Tenth anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar massacre was observed here on Monday, with parents of martyrs demanding early Supreme Court hearing into a case about a long delay in action on the APS judicial commission’s report.

The Dec 16, 2014, terrorist attack on APS martyred 147 students and staff members, and injured many.

Talking to Dawn, president APS Shuhada Forum Ajoon Khan said Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi should ensure speedy hearing into the APS report case.

A function was held on APS campus to mark the attack anniversary, with parents and relatives of martyrs in attendance. They placed wreaths at the Shuhada Memorial on the premises.

Anniversary of 2014 campus massacre marked across KP

Also, prayers were offered for martyred students during the assemblies of public and private schools and other educational institutions across the province. Parents of the 2014 carnage’s victims and students of the University of Peshawar also arranged a candlelit vigil at Town Chowk on the University Road.

Similarly, students of the Islamia College University also held a similar event on their campus.

President of the APS Shuhadda Forum Ajoon Khan came down hard on the provincial government for “not observing” the 10 anniversary of the APS attack and complained that not a single large programme was officially hosted on the day. He said that a public holiday was declared in different parts of Punjab and Islamabad regarding the APS attack anniversary but unfortunately, the PTI government in KP failed to do so.

He said the judicial commission submitted a report about the APS attack probe to the Supreme Court many years ago, but no action had so far been taken on it.

“Neither the judicial commission’s report has been shared with the parents of the martyred students nor is speedy proceedings in the case seen in the apex court. We demand quick action on the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, participants of a function here remembered APS martyrs and declared Dec 16, 2014, a black day in the country’s history.

During an event at a local school and college, students, faculty members and alumni remembered the APS martyrs and said youth should focus their attention on their education and take care of their movement and safety on the campus and outside.

A speech contest, titled “APS, your blood is candle” was held in which students delivered speeches to pay tribute to APS martyrs. The event also featured Quran Khawani and poetic homage.

In Charsadda, Awami National Party central president Aimal Wali Khan said Dec 16, 2014, was a dark day in the country’s history as on that day, innocent schoolchildren were massacred.

In a statement, he alleged that due to the state’s indifference and double policies, the province was again suffering from violence.

Mr Aimal said the last PTI government in the centre resettled 40,000 terrorists, who had again caused violence in the province.

“Resettlement of terrorists is a conspiracy against Pakhtun nation and betrayal with martyrs,” he said.

The ANP leader alleged that the central and provincial governments had kept a complete silence on terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He complained that the main character of the APS carnage was freed along with other terrorists.

He also resented the non-implementation of the National Action Plan to eradicate terrorism, saying indiscriminate action should be taken against terrorists and their supporters to ensure that APS tragedy doesn’t happen again.

Mr Aimal said the ANP had taken a clear and principled stand against terrorism and extremism and would continue to stand with the families of APS martyrs until justice was dispensed.

Meanwhile, a special ceremony was held in Swabi to pray for the APS martyrs on Monday.

In Dera Ismail Khan, the Agriculture University arranged special functions to pay tribute to the APS martyrs.

Students, faculty and other staff members prayed for martyrs and their families, and the nation.

Participants reflected on the APS tragedy as a crucial lesson in national history and reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that the sacrifices of martyrs won’t be forgotten.

In Lakki Marwat, the district education office with support of the boy scouts association held a function at the Government Shaheed Mohammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1 to mark the APS massacre’s anniversary.

The school displayed banners and held Qurani Khawni and special prayers to pay tribute to the martyred APS students and teachers, while its students, in speeches, the APS carnage was the most sorrowful incident in the country’s history.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024