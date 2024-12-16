E-Paper | December 16, 2024

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill tabled in National Assembly

Nadir Guramani | APP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 07:03pm
Minister of State for IT and Tele­communication, Shaza Fati­ma Khawaja addresses the National Assembly on Monday. — National Assembly
Minister of State for IT and Tele­communication, Shaza Fati­ma Khawaja addresses the National Assembly on Monday. — National Assembly

The federal government tabled the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, in the National Assembly session on Monday.

The bill — aimed to create a digital identity for citizens, to centralise social, economic, and governance data — was tabled by the Minister of State for IT and Tele­communication, Shaza Fati­ma Khawaja.

Today’s agenda said the legislation would “provide for the transformation of Pakistan into a digital nation, enabling a digital society, digital economy and digital governance”.

The bill was approved by the federal cabinet in June.

According to sources, the government plans to create two new bodies: the National Digital Commission (NDC), headed by the prime minister, including all four chief ministers and heads of organisations like the State Bank, FBR and PTA; and the Pakistan Digital Authority, to be led by top industry experts.

One of the major propositions under the new regime is a digital identity for every citizen. It would include data about an individual’s health, assets and other social indicators.

The bill’s objective, as stated by officials, was to improve access to departments managing ID cards, land records, birth certificates and health records.

The digitisation effort would also target government departments, which will be given goal-oriented plans to improve services.

The new digital ID programme will be along the same lines as the initiatives implemented in the UAE, India and Estonia.

However digital rights experts have called for more clarity on how the government intends to secure the centralised data system.

Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Shaza

Khawaja said earlier today that the bill would soon be passed by parliament to establish a unified digital identity for citizens, aiming to centralise social, economic and governance data.

Addressing the National Broadband Network (NBN) Forum 2024 Gigabit for All, the minister said the legislation would “enable the transformation of Pakistan into a digital nation, fostering a digital society, digital economy and digital governance”.

The minister said that reliable, high-speed connectivity was an essential necessity for modern life, adding that the government’s digitisation strategy would prioritise three verticals: economy, governance and society, with a unified digital identity for every citizen at its core.

Khawaja said that 70 per cent of cabinet operations were already managed through e-governance, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable advancement and progress.

The minister stressed the importance of protecting children in the digital space, citing international examples such as Australia’s legislation regulating children’s social media usage and the US’s child protection laws.

She urged collective efforts to ensure a safe digital environment for the youth.

She said that Pakistan was ranked among the top tiers in the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024 due to the efforts of various departments, including the Federal Investigation Agency, Ministry of Defence and law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Remembering APS
Updated 16 Dec, 2024

Remembering APS

Ten years later, the state must fully commit itself to implementing NAP if Pakistan is to be rid of terrorism and fanaticism.
Cricket momentum
16 Dec, 2024

Cricket momentum

A WASHOUT at The Wanderers saw Pakistan avoid a series whitewash but they will go into the One-day International...
Grievous trade
16 Dec, 2024

Grievous trade

THE UN’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2024 is a sobering account of how the commodification of humans...
Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...