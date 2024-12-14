OGDCL makes first discovery in Samanasuk

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL), the operator of the Wali Exploration Licence with a 100pc working interest, has made first-ever gas and condensate discovery in Samanasuk formation, an exploratory zone at the Bettani-02 (Slant) well, located in District Laki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a stock filing on Friday, OGDCL said Bettani 02 well was spudded in an appraisal well and drilled to a depth of 5,080 meters into the Shinwari formation.

During drilling, a 247-meter thick Samanasuk formation (exploratory effort) was penetrated. Cased Hole DST-1 was carried out, and the well flowed at a rate of 2.14 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 74 barrels of condensate per day (BCPD) on a 32/64“ choke with a wellhead flowing pressure of 435psi.

IMC plant shutdown

Indus Motor Company Ltd (IMC) has temporarily suspended production operations from Dec 16-31.

In a stock filing on Friday, IMC linked the above shutdown to its annual maintenance activities for the plant involved in the manufacturing and assembly of vehicles.

However, from July onward, parts shortage forced the automaker to keep its plant closed from July 15-22, August 6-8, Sept 26-30 and Oct 29-31.

