E-Paper | December 13, 2024

European Central Bank delivers fourth straight rate cut

AFP Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 09:57am

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the fourth time this year on Thursday and kept the door open to more easing as the euro zone economy is dragged down by political instability at home and the threat of a fresh US trade war.

The ECB has been easing policy quickly for months as inflation worries have largely evaporated. The debate is now shifting to whether it is cutting rates fast enough to support an economy that is falling behind global peers and has been skirting recession for over a year.

Worried over this increasingly dark outlook, and what ECB President Christine Lagarde described as “uncertainty … in abundance”, a handful of policymakers even pushed for a bigger half-percentage-point rate cut to buffer the euro zone economy.

But they settled unanimously on 25 basis points, Lagarde said, taking the ECB’s deposit rate, the benchmark for borrowing costs across the 20-nation currency bloc, to 3pc.

The central bank also removed an earlier reference in its guidance to keeping interest rates sufficiently restrictive, which economists took as a sign that further policy easing is coming — perhaps as soon as January, as inflation is seen settling at the ECB’s 2pc target in early 2025.

“The disinflation process is well on track,” Lagarde told a press conference. “The element which has changed … is the downside risk, particularly downside risk to growth, which is more elaborate.”

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...
General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...