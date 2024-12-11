Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed indicted for misusing powers

• Detained officer also faces charges of engaging in politics, violating anti-espionage law

• Ex-chief spy being tried by Field General Court Martial

ISLAMABAD: The army on Tuesday said that the former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had been indicted by a military court on three counts — engaging in political activities, violating anti-espionage laws, and abusing his authority.

“Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s public affairs wing, said in a statement. The indictment marks the start of the trial of the former intelligence chief before a Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

Gen Hameed has been in custody since August, and the military annou­nced the initiation of FGCM proceedings on Aug 12 on the charges of violating the Army Act and misconduct filed by the owner of a private housing society.

The case against Gen Hameed was made following a Supreme Court ruling in November 2023, which directed petitioner Moeez Ahmed Khan, owner of Islamabad’s Top City housing society, to pursue grievances thro­ugh appropriate channels, including the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Khan had alleged that a May 12, 2017, raid on his property by Pakistan Rangers and ISI officials resulted in the seizure of valuables, including gold, diamonds, and cash, under the pretext of a counterterrorism operation. This is one of the most high-profile court martial cases in Pakistan Army’s history, as Gen Hameed is the second three-star general and the first former ISI chief to face such proceedings.

Under military laws, an indictment follows a court of inquiry and a summary of evidence, which form the basis for framing cha­rges. Following his indictment, Gen Hameed will be allowed to hire legal representation. “Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) is being afforded all legal rights as per the law,” the ISPR said. Gen Hameed has chosen Mian Ali Ashfaq as his defence lawyer.

The trial will proceed with the defence and prosecution presenting witnesses before a three-member jury led by a major general. Witnesses will be cross-examined, and Gen Hameed will have the opportunity to make a statement. Closing arguments from both sides will precede the verdict, which legal experts predict could be delivered within weeks.

Military law expert Omer Farouk Adam noted that the charges against former spymaster under the Official Secrets Act, a colonial-era law aimed at preventing espionage and unauthorised disclosure of classified information, raise intriguing questions. The allegation of political involvement could, moreover, open Pandora’s box, given the military’s historical meddling in political affairs, he believed.

The ISPR disclosed that Gen Hameed was also under investigation for alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, during which military installations and monuments were vandalised.

“During the process, involvement of Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents including, but not limited to May 9, 2023, for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” the statement said.

At one point, speculation arose that Gen Hameed might turn state’s witness against former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail on various charges. However, analysts suggest the indictment signals that such a possibility has passed.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024