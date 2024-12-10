Station master, seminary teacher held in rape cases

BAHAWALUR: Police arrested a station master and a seminary teacher on charges of rape in separate cases in the city and Lodhran.

According to railway police, a woman ‘T’ was present at the passenger lounge of the Bahawalpur railway station late night when the station master ‘A’ lured her to his living room on the third floor of the railway station building.

He allegedly raped her and kept her in illegal confinement for three days during which he continued to rape her.

The SM allegedly locked her in his room and tied her with chains.

After three days, her screams attracted a large number of passengers, vendors and other people who informed the railway police.

The police conducted a raid, recovered the woman after breaking the door lock and arrested the SM.

Railway police station SHO Imran Jatoi told Dawn the victim belonging to Khanewal was seen wandering in the vicinity of the railway station.

On the night of occurrence, she was staying at railway station’s passengers lounge when the accused SM lured her to his room, where he criminally assaulted her.

The SM was lodged in the police station’s lock-up and further investigations are in progress.

In Uch Sharif, a resident of Thanda Theam, in the limits of Lodhran city police station, got registered a complaint that his 11-year-old grandson was allegedly raped by a seminary teacher on Dec 6.

He alleged that the teacher threatened his grandson with dire consequences if he (victim) disclosed it to anybody.

Lodhran city police claimed that the accused had been arrested and the victim medically examined.

The Multan women police station, on the complaint of a woman ‘F’ registered a rape case against her neighbour.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was alone in the house when her neighbour trespassed on her house and allegedly raped her. On her plaint, the women police station registered an FIR under Section 376.

The accused was yet to be arrested. Qureshiwala police station in Lodhran district claimed to have arrested a shopkeeper in a rape attempt case.

Five-year-old girl’s father got registered an FIR under Section 376 PPC against the shopkeeper who he alleged attempted to rape his daughter in his shop.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024