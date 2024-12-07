Sufyan Khan upbeat about Pakistan hockey’s gold prospects in future

LAHORE: Fast-emerging drag-flicker Sufyan Khan has expressed confidence that 2025 will be the year Pakistan’s hockey team clinches gold at a major tournament.

With an increasing number of international competitions on the horizon, Sufyan believes that the foundation has been laid for a successful comeback in global hockey.

“Although much work remains to be done by the players, the federation, and the government, the signs are encouraging that Pakistan will be in a position to secure gold medals from next year onwards,” Sufyan, who was recently named the FIH Rising Star of the Year in Muscat, Oman, during the Asian Champions Trophy told Dawn in an exclusive interview at the here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

He also finished as the top scorer at the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, where Pakistan lost the final to India 5-3.

Sufyan reflected on Pakistan’s performance in the final. The Bannu-born player scored two goals through penalty corners to level the match at 3-3, after Pakistan had trailed 3-1. Despite his efforts, India ultimately emerged victorious.

“After equalising at 3-3, there was hope that Pakistan could take the lead, but the Indians were better prepared,” Sufyan explained. “The Indian team had arrived directly from Holland after a year-long training tour and were a well-gelled side. In contrast, we had only five days of training before heading to Muscat. These things matter when it comes to making match strategies.”

Sufyan, who ended the Junior Asia Cup as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals, including 10 from penalty corners and two from penalty strokes, emphasised the importance of investment in hockey.

“India’s hockey federation receives INR 900 crore from the government, and they also have strong sponsorship support,” he pointed out. “If our commercial sectors and government also extend support to hockey, we can regain the past glories of hockey in Pakistan.”

The 22-year-old striker, who joined Pakistan Navy in 2021, noted the improvement in Pakistan’s international exposure.

“A few years ago, the Pakistan team wasn’t getting enough international matches. Now, thanks to the efforts of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), we are playing in semi-finals and finals. This shows progress, and with continued hard work and better financial backing, we can restore the country’s lost hockey glory.”

Sufyan, who began his hockey journey in Bannu, moved to Lahore in 2018 to further his development. He joined the Tanvir Dar Hockey Academy, where he honed his skills for three years before enlisting in Navy.

“I’m thankful to God for my success at the international level in such a short period. It has encouraged me, and I am grateful to my coaches and senior players,” he said.

Regarding his financial dues, Sufyan confirmed that he had received his match fees and daily allowances from the current PHF administration.

“I received the arrears on Friday from the current body of the PHF, but I am still awaiting payment from the previous administration under Khalid Sajjad Khokhar,” he added.

As vice-captain of the team, Sufyan had a stellar Junior Asia Cup, including two hat-tricks — one against Malaysia and another against Bangladesh. He was also named the Player of the Match in Pakistan’s opening encounter against China.

In the final against India, Sufyan converted both of Pakistan’s penalty corners, while India scored three of their goals from six penalty corners. Had Pakistan’s forwards been able to earn more penalty corners, Sufyan believed the outcome could have been different.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2024