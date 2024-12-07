E-Paper | December 07, 2024

Two Punjab University students held in fellow’s murder case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 7, 2024 Updated December 7, 2024 11:49am

LAHORE: Muslim Town police have arrested two students in the “murder” of a fellow Punjab University student.

The incident occurred on Dec 4 when Rana Ammar, a Gender Studies student, was shot at and injured allegedly by his fellow students, Huzaifa and Dilawar, while sitting in a car.

Ammar was taken to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case was registered on the complaint of Rana Akhtar, father of the deceased.

According to the complaint, Huzaifa and Dilawar had developed a grudge against Ammar after an altercation some days ago.

The suspects called Ammar to have lunch at a canteen, where they opened fire on him after the meal. Ammar sustained critical injuries and died at the hospital. Police have arrested Dilawar and Huzaifa.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University administration has initiated disciplinary action against activists of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) for their involvement in vandalism following the student’s death at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

According to a university spokesman, the administration has identified 11 IJT activists involved in the attacks at various locations with the help of eyewitnesses and footage. The process of identifying 30 other IJT activists is ongoing.

A letter has been sent to the disciplinary committee for legal action against the involved miscreants.

The spokesman stated that IJT is spreading false propaganda by presenting allegations mentioned in the FIR application as facts or the result of an investigation.

He clarified that the mention of PC Dhaba in the FIR is based on hearsay and is yet to be investigated.

The spokesman also refuted IJT’s claims that motorcyclists opened fire on the student and accused IJT of lying about the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

He said that IJT had tried to damage the university’s reputation by spreading rumours.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2024

