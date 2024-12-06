E-Paper | December 06, 2024

Two Dawn stories named among top investigative reports of 2024

Dawn Report Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 11:55am

KARACHI: Two investigative reports from Dawn have been featured on the Global Investigative Jour­nalism Network’s (GIJN) list of ‘Best Investigative Stories from Pakistan in 2024’.

The list, which showcases some of the most impactful investigative reports of the year, features eight reports by local and international outlets which, GIJN calls “a testament to the courage of the members of the Pakistani press, who continue to dig despite censorship and ever more menacing red lines preventing them from reporting”.

Naziha Syed Ali’s investigation for Dawn, into shady practices by Bahria Town Karachi and its violation of a Supreme Court order regarding the acreage of its project, entitled ‘Catch Me If You Can’, tops the list.

Next comes ‘The Crooked Road’, an exhaustive Dawn investigation by Muhammad Akbar Notezai, into the fate of a 29km road connecting the remote town of Buleda in Balochistan with Turbat, which has been ‘under construction’ for over three decades now.

From international media outlets, the list features a BBC Urdu report looking into viral allegations of an alleged sexual assault on a student in Lahore and how the disinformation spiralled into widespread unrest across educational institutions in Punjab.

An AFP investigation into the ‘blasphemy business’ that entraps young men and women into sharing allegedly blasphemous content and then brings cases against them, is also featured.

The list also highlights DropSite Newsinvestigation into harassment faced by Pakistanis living abroad over their social media activity.

A FactFocus report on an ‘unauthorised’ Rs480 million project to create an artificial river bank in Hafizabad, LokSujag‘s feature on the exploitation of sanitary workers from religious minorities and a Profit story on the debt write-offs secured by powerful sugar mill owners, are also featured on GIJN’s list.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza genocide
Updated 06 Dec, 2024

Gaza genocide

Unless Western states cease their unflinching support to Israel, the genocide is unlikely to end.
Agri tax changes
06 Dec, 2024

Agri tax changes

IT is quite surprising if not disconcerting to see the PPP government in Sindh dragging its feet on the changes to...
AJK unrest
06 Dec, 2024

AJK unrest

THERE is trouble brewing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where a coalition comprising various civil society organisations...
Failed martial law
Updated 05 Dec, 2024

Failed martial law

Appetite for non-democratic systems of governance appears to be shrinking rapidly. Perhaps more countries are now realising the futility of rule by force.
Holding the key
05 Dec, 2024

Holding the key

IN the view of one learned judge of the Supreme Court’s recently formed constitutional bench, parliament holds the...
New low
05 Dec, 2024

New low

WHERE does one go from here? In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has barred...