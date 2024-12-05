E-Paper | December 05, 2024

3,100-point rally propels PSX past 108,000 as macroeconomic stability boosts investor mood

Dawn.com Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 04:11pm
This screengrab taken from PSX’s website shows activity at the market on Thursday. — PSX data portal
This screengrab taken from PSX’s website shows activity at the market on Thursday. — PSX data portal

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed yet another high on Thursday, surging past 108,000 after gaining more than 3,100 points as analysts attributed the rally to positive macroeconomic indicators.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose 3,134.63 points, or 2.98 per cent, to stand at 108, 238.96 points from the previous close of 105,104.33 points.

The rally continues following Pakistan’s annual inflation rate dropping to 4.9pc in November, its lowest level since 2017. It also marks a week since the PSX hit the 100,000 mark for the first time.

The country’s trade deficit also narrowed by 19pc year-over-year to $1.59 billion, bolstering expectations of a robust current account surplus and uplifting market confidence.

Awais Ashraf, director of research at AKD Securities, told Dawn.com: “The primary driver behind the 68 per cent index rally this calendar year is the sustained aggressive buying of mutual funds, especially in the latter half.”

He added the rally was spurred by “declining fixed-income yields amid a stable macroeconomic environment”.

As the PSX maintained its bullish momentum on Wednesday, analysts highlighted that investors were also optimistic about a further reduction in interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for Dec 16.

They also cited indications of economic growth recovery, a rebound in cement sales and a surge in petroleum sales as factors adding to investors’ confidence.

Earlier this week, according to Topline Securities Ltd, the trade value in the ready market climbed to an impressive Rs57 billion ($203m), marking the highest level in 18 years.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed martial law
Updated 05 Dec, 2024

Failed martial law

Appetite for non-democratic systems of governance appears to be shrinking rapidly. Perhaps more countries are now realising the futility of rule by force.
Holding the key
05 Dec, 2024

Holding the key

IN the view of one learned judge of the Supreme Court’s recently formed constitutional bench, parliament holds the...
New low
05 Dec, 2024

New low

WHERE does one go from here? In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has barred...
Online oppression
Updated 04 Dec, 2024

Online oppression

Plan to bring changes to Peca is simply another attempt to suffocate dissent. It shows how the state continues to prioritise control over real cybersecurity concerns.
The right call
04 Dec, 2024

The right call

AMIDST the ongoing tussle between the federal government and the main opposition party, several critical issues...
Acting cautiously
04 Dec, 2024

Acting cautiously

IT appears too big a temptation to ignore. The wider expectations for a steeper reduction in the borrowing costs...