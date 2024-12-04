E-Paper | December 04, 2024

Optimism continues as PSX races past 105,000 in intraday trade on slowing inflation

Dawn.com Published December 4, 2024 Updated December 4, 2024 12:25pm
This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange at around 10:30am on Wednesday. — PSX data portal
This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange at around 10:30am on Wednesday. — PSX data portal

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as shares gained nearly 500 points to cross 105,000 as lower inflation boosted investor confidence.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose 495.37 points, or 0.47 per cent, to stand at 105,054.44 points from the previous close of 104,559.07 points at 10:34am.

The surge comes two days after data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed inflation dropped to 4.9pc in November, the lowest since 2017.

Earlier in the session today, the PSX gained as many as 903.57 points to reach 105,462.64 at 10:25am but receded to 104,940.39 within half an hour during intraday trade.

On Tuesday, according to Topline Securities Ltd, the trade value in the ready market climbed to an impressive Rs57 billion ($203 million), marking the highest level in 18 years.

The bullish momentum is primarily attributed to heightened investor optimism surrounding a potential substantial rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for Dec 16.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the country’s trade deficit for November contracted by 19pc year-on-year to $1.59bn, supported by a rise in exports and a decline in imports. This improvement has bolstered expectations of a robust current account surplus, further uplifting market confidence.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Online oppression
Updated 04 Dec, 2024

Online oppression

Plan to bring changes to Peca is simply another attempt to suffocate dissent. It shows how the state continues to prioritise control over real cybersecurity concerns.
The right call
04 Dec, 2024

The right call

AMIDST the ongoing tussle between the federal government and the main opposition party, several critical issues...
Acting cautiously
04 Dec, 2024

Acting cautiously

IT appears too big a temptation to ignore. The wider expectations for a steeper reduction in the borrowing costs...
Competing narratives
03 Dec, 2024

Competing narratives

Rather than hunting keyboard warriors, it would be better to support a transparent probe into reported deaths during PTI protest.
Early retirement
03 Dec, 2024

Early retirement

THE government is reportedly considering a proposal to reduce the average age of superannuation by five years to 55...
Being differently abled
03 Dec, 2024

Being differently abled

A SOCIETY comes of age when it does not normalise ‘othering’. As we observe the International Day of Persons ...