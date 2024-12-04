E-Paper | December 04, 2024

Lt-Gen Amir re-designated as envoy to Qatar

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published December 4, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Former Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Amir has been re-designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to Qatar.

The retired general was initially appointed in August as ambassador to the UAE, replacing Amb Faisal Tirmazi, who had been reassigned to Brus­sels.

Under the new arrangement, Lt Gen Amir has been nominated as ambassador to Qatar, while Amb Tirmazi will remain in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the current ambassador to Qatar, Dr Mohammad Ejaz, has been reassigned as envoy to Belarus. Addi­tionally, Marghub Saleem Butt, currently based at the headquarters, will take over as ambassador to Switzerland.

Mr Shaukat, in turn, has been transferred to Cairo, where he will replace Ambassador Sajid Iqbal.

Ambassador Imran Chaudhry, returning from Oman, will be replaced by Naveed Bokhari, who is currently attending the National Management Cou­rse at the National Defence University, Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2024

