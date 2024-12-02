E-Paper | December 02, 2024

Leadership blamed for sufferings of PTI workers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 10:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari blames the incumbent leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the sufferings of the party workers.

The real culprits behind PTI’s downfall are Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra, the wife of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, Ms Bokhari said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

She said the present PTI leader is at the highest stage of cowardice and is responsible for the ordeal of the workers.

“Those who ran away, leaving the workers behind, now have no shame in talking about their workers,” she said, adding the PTI was hiding its disgrace and infamy (because of the failure of the so-called final call for protest) behind fake news and rumours of casualties during operation against the miscreants, who had attacked Islamabad last week.

She cautioned the PTI leadership that attacking the federation with armed mobs would not lead to offering of any NRO (relaxation in legal cases as a political compromise).

The media around the world witnessed how Gandapur and Bushra’s vehicles were attacked with sticks and stones by their own workers and those giving provocative statements should be ashamed now of their value in the eyes of the workers.

The minister added that Bushra alone is enough to eliminate the PTI founder and his party. “This was PTI’s last failed rebellion, and now the extremist and disruptive group would not repeat the mistake of marching on Islamabad again,” she hoped.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024

