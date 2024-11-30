E-Paper | November 30, 2024

Levies post attacked, six kidnapped from Balochistan dam construction site

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 11:07am

QUETTA: Unknown armed men attacked a checkpoint and construction site of the Gandari Dam in the Reko Zarin Jungle area along the Kharan-Noshki highway and abducted six people.

Security sources said on Friday that a group of armed men blocked the Kharan-Noshki highway between Thursday night and Friday and launched an attack on the Levies checkpoint.

The attackers overpowered the Levies personnel and seized their weapons and other equipment.

They then proceeded to attack the dam’s construction site, setting fire to the camp before abducting six individuals and taking them along.

The armed men also stole a vehicle from the dam site. The six abducted individuals are reportedly from Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, there has been no official statement on the incident so far.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI in disarray
Updated 30 Nov, 2024

PTI in disarray

PTI’s protest plans came abruptly undone because key decisions were swayed by personal ambitions rather than political wisdom and restraint.
Tired tactics
30 Nov, 2024

Tired tactics

Matiullah's arrest appears to be a case of the state’s overzealous and misplaced application of the law.
Smog struggle
30 Nov, 2024

Smog struggle

AS smog continues to shroud parts of Pakistan, an Ipsos survey highlights the scope of this environmental hazard....
Solidarity with Palestine
Updated 29 Nov, 2024

Solidarity with Palestine

The wretched of the earth see in the Palestinian struggle against Israel a mirror of themselves.
Little relief for public
29 Nov, 2024

Little relief for public

INFLATION, the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services over a given period of time, has receded...
Right to education
29 Nov, 2024

Right to education

IT is troubling to learn that over 16,500 students of the University of Karachi (KU) have defaulted on fee payments...