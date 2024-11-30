Levies post attacked, six kidnapped from Balochistan dam construction site

QUETTA: Unknown armed men attacked a checkpoint and construction site of the Gandari Dam in the Reko Zarin Jungle area along the Kharan-Noshki highway and abducted six people.

Security sources said on Friday that a group of armed men blocked the Kharan-Noshki highway between Thursday night and Friday and launched an attack on the Levies checkpoint.

The attackers overpowered the Levies personnel and seized their weapons and other equipment.

They then proceeded to attack the dam’s construction site, setting fire to the camp before abducting six individuals and taking them along.

The armed men also stole a vehicle from the dam site. The six abducted individuals are reportedly from Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, there has been no official statement on the incident so far.

