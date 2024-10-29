E-Paper | October 29, 2024

5 dead, 2 injured in Panjgur as unknown assailants open fire on dam construction workers

Abdullah Zehri Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 03:48pm
Photo: File
At least five people were killed and two injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at a dam construction site in Panjgur’s Paroom district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, killing workers tasked with maintenance work of the dam, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

“The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital,” Rind said, adding that the two injured were reportedly out of danger.

He added that district administrative officers were present at the spot, and an investigation was underway.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti termed the incident “condemnable and unforgiveable”.

“Terrorists are followers of anti-national elements against development and peace,” he said, according to a statement by provincial spokesperson Rind. “The enemy is irked by the peace and development of Balochistan.”

He further said that terrorists can never succeed in their nefarious purposes, and that they were cowards who targeted innocent people in the dark of the night.

“Terrorists will not be spared, unjust bloodshed must be accounted for,” the statement said.

CM Bugti expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, and expressed good wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Tuesday’s incident comes a month after terrorists armed with automatic weapons stormed an under-construction house in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panj­gur town and killed seven labourers, all hailing from Multan.

